Pirates' Josh Bell: Getting day off

Bell is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Since making his first All-Star team and taking part in the Home Run Derby, Bell hasn't recaptured the strong form at the plate he showed during the first half. Over 15 games since the break, Bell has gone 9-for-49 with three extra-base hits (all doubles). Manager Clint Hurdle will hope that giving Bell the day off Sunday will allow the first baseman to hit the reset button and get back on track in Monday's series opener versus the Reds.