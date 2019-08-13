Pirates' Josh Bell: Goes deep again Monday
Bell went 2-for-5 with his 30th homer of the season in a 10-2 win over the Angels on Monday.
Since returning from a three-day rest period last week, Bell is 7-for-15 with three doubles, three homers (including two opposite-field shots) and six RBI. The first baseman has compiled wild monthly OPS numbers in 2019, including March/April (.955), May (1.238), June (.764), July (.769) and August (1.139). As a result, it wouldn't be surprising to see him extend his current run of success.
