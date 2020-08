Bell went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a walk in a loss to the Brewers on Saturday.

Bell drove home Pittsburgh's first run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning and drilled a 413-foot solo shot in the fifth. The long ball ended a power drought for the first baseman as he had last homered Aug. 5 versus Minnesota. Bell has put together a modest three-game hitting streak, during which he has gone 5-for-9 with only one strikeout.