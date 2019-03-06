Bell belted a three-run homer against Baltimore on Tuesday, his first of the spring.

He hit 12 homers in 2018 after collecting 26 home runs in 2017. Although Bell never hit more than 17 homers in parts of seven minor-league seasons, the Bucs are counting on him to boost his power numbers in 2019. Even though the 26-year-old batted just .261 last season, he still finished with a .357 on-base percentage. With little competition at first base (Jose Osuna and Francisco Cervelli), Bell will get every chance to prove that his 2017 campaign wasn't a fluke.