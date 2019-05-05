Bell went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs in a 6-4 victory against the Athletics on Saturday.

Continuing his strong start, Bell single-handedly erased an early 3-0 deficit with two home runs in his first two at-bats. After a very disappointing 2018, Bell is swinging the bat extremely well to begin 2019. He's batting .291 with eight home runs, 25 RBI and 19 runs in 110 at-bats. Bell is seeing the ball well, as he's walked 14 times, and behind 19 extra-base hits, he supports a .627 slugging percentage.