Bell went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in a 6-3 victory against the Nationals on Friday.

The 26-year-old is off to a very nice start, slashing .295/.373/.568 with three homers, 10 RBI and six runs in 44 at-bats. That's certainly encouraging after last season's disappointment. Bell hit .261 with only 12 homers and 62 RBI in 2018.