Bell went 1-for-2 with two runs, two walks and a solo home run in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Marlins.

Bell was 0-for-13 in his last four games before the series against the Marlins, but now has home runs in back-to-back games. The 26-year-old has a .256/.349/.404 slash line with 10 home runs and 57 RBI in 433 at-bats this season.