Pirates' Josh Bell: Hits fourth home run
Bell went 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and one run scored Tuesday against the Phillies.
Bell's home run was his fourth of spring training and came against Jake Arrieta. His ability to hit for power in 2017, his first full season in the major leagues, was a nice surprise as his .211 ISO was his highest mark at any professional level. He did sacrifice plate discipline as a result, but he has struck out just six times in 51 at-bats this spring while still producing eight extra-base hits. That development is an encouraging sign that he can build off his 2017 season by maintaining his home run production while also improving his batting average and run-scoring upside. Bell is expected to bat cleanup for the Bucs.
