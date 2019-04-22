Pirates' Josh Bell: Hits fourth homer
Bell went 1-for-3, hitting a two-run home run in a 3-2 loss to the Giants on Sunday.
The 26-year-old accounted for the only runs the Pirates scored in the loss. After a really disappointing 2018 season, Bell is off to a wonderful start, hitting for both average and power. While his four homers through 19 games doesn't stand out, he's already a third of the way to his 12-bomb total from last season. With five doubles and a triple as well, Bell supports a .591 slugging percentage. He is also hitting .303 with 15 RBI and 13 runs in 66 at-bats.
