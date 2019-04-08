Pirates' Josh Bell: Hits massive home run
Bell went 2-for-3 with a homer, two RBI and two runs in a 7-5 victory against the Reds on Sunday.
The Pirates first baseman blasted his mammoth homer over the green wall behind the landscape in centerfield at PNC Park. It was his second straight game with a home run. Bell hit 5-for-8 in the final two days of the four-game sweep of the Reds this weekend to raise his average to .310. He also has five extra-base hits -- including two homers -- eight RBI and five runs in eight games this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal