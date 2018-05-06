Bell went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, one RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Brewers.

Bell drove a relatively meaningless pitch from Jorge Lopez over the center field wall, with the Pirates already up 7-0 at the time. However, the shot was a needed one for Bell, as it was only his ninth extra-base hit of the season. The result has been just a .346 slugging percentage, and if he hopes to match his .466 slugging percentage from last season, he'll have to start lifting the ball in the air more.