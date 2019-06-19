Pirates' Josh Bell: Hits solo blast

Bell went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a 5-4 loss against the Tigers on Tuesday.

The solo bomb was Bell's 20th of the season, but unfortunately, he grounded into a double play with two runners aboard and only one out in the ninth. Bell is still a candidate to hit 40 long balls and/or 50 doubles, but he has cooled off considerably in June. He is 8-for-37 (.216) with two homers and nine RBI in the last 10 games. Overall, Bell is batting .319 with 50 extra-base hits, 66 RBI and 53 runs in 276 at-bats this season. He possesses a 1.040 OPS.