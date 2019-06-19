Pirates' Josh Bell: Hits solo blast
Bell went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a 5-4 loss against the Tigers on Tuesday.
The solo bomb was Bell's 20th of the season, but unfortunately, he grounded into a double play with two runners aboard and only one out in the ninth. Bell is still a candidate to hit 40 long balls and/or 50 doubles, but he has cooled off considerably in June. He is 8-for-37 (.216) with two homers and nine RBI in the last 10 games. Overall, Bell is batting .319 with 50 extra-base hits, 66 RBI and 53 runs in 276 at-bats this season. He possesses a 1.040 OPS.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...
-
The next wave of breakout SPs
So you missed out on the first wave of breakout pitchers, like Lucas Giolito and Matthew Boyd....
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal