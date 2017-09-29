Pirates' Josh Bell: Homers again Thursday
Bell went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Thursday's loss to Washington.
Bell's second homer in as many outings tied the game in the top of the ninth inning and improved him to 26 for the season. Thursday's blast ties Bell with Jason Bay for the organization's rookie home-run record. The 25-year-old first baseman has posted a respectable .256/.333/.471 slash line with 89 RBI and 73 runs to go along with the round trippers, and he projects to be a key cog in the Pittsburgh lineup for years to come.
