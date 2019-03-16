Pirates' Josh Bell: Homers against Rays
Bell hit his second homer of the spring in Friday's game against the Rays.
He struck out in his other three at-bats and is hitting .182 in Grapefruit League action. Bell continues to struggle defensively but has little competition for the first base job. Lonnie Chisenhall and Francisco Cervelli will likely serve as his backups. It's easy envisioning a rebound in power from Bell in 2019 - he hit 12 homers last season after belting 26 in 2017 - but it's important to note that he never hit more than 14 home runs in the minors.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Head-to-head category mock
In a head-to-head categories league, pitcher requirements can make all the difference in how...
-
Introducing 'Hotspot Drafting'
Don't target players on Draft Day — target production. Figure out the best way to do that with...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, ranks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...