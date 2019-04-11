Bell went 2-for-4 with an RBI single against the Cubs on Wednesday.

He's batting .391 in 24 at-bats over his last six games, with three doubles and a pair of home runs. Bell hit only two homers in his first 155 plate appearances last year. He bounced around the batting order for the second half of 2018 but has batted fourth in the lineup for every game in April thus far.