Pirates' Josh Bell: Keeps up strong start
Bell went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and walk in an 11-2 loss to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
The Pirates first baseman has continued his impressive start. Last year, he hit just .261 with 12 homers, which are very weak numbers for a first baseman. This season, he looks more like the top prospect he was a couple years ago. Bell is hitting .299 with five home runs, 17 RBI and 15 runs in 77 at-bats this year. He's slugging .623 and has a strong walks-to-strikeouts ratio -- 11 versus 17 -- as well.
