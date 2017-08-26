Bell went 4-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 9-5 loss to the Reds.

His production has been overshadowed by the long ball exploits of Cody Bellinger and now Rhys Hoskins this season, but Bell has quietly put together a strong rookie campaign of his own, slashing .267/.345/.497 with 22 homers and 76 RBI. The switch hitter has been even better in August, posting a .365/.444/.581 line, and he looks set for a long stint in the heart of the Pittsburgh lineup.