Pirates' Josh Bell: Launches 22nd homer Friday
Bell went 4-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 9-5 loss to the Reds.
His production has been overshadowed by the long ball exploits of Cody Bellinger and now Rhys Hoskins this season, but Bell has quietly put together a strong rookie campaign of his own, slashing .267/.345/.497 with 22 homers and 76 RBI. The switch hitter has been even better in August, posting a .365/.444/.581 line, and he looks set for a long stint in the heart of the Pittsburgh lineup.
