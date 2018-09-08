Bell went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 5-3 victory over the Marlins.

Bell handed Pittsburgh an early 2-0 lead after clubbing a two-run homer in the second inning. Prior to Friday's ballgame, the 26-year-old had been struggling at the dish, going hitless in his previous four contests. Bell sits with a .255/.345/.397 slash line through 128 games this year.