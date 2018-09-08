Pirates' Josh Bell: Launches ninth homer
Bell went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 5-3 victory over the Marlins.
Bell handed Pittsburgh an early 2-0 lead after clubbing a two-run homer in the second inning. Prior to Friday's ballgame, the 26-year-old had been struggling at the dish, going hitless in his previous four contests. Bell sits with a .255/.345/.397 slash line through 128 games this year.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...