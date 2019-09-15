Pirates' Josh Bell: Likely out several days

General manager Neal Huntington said Sunday that it "wouldn't be surprising" to see Bell miss several days due his groin injury, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Speaking on his weekly radio show, Huntington said that Bell's injury was more than the day-to-day variety. Pittsburgh is off Monday before starting a three-game home stand against the Mariners, but Bell is probably trending toward a return no earlier than the team's weekend series in Milwaukee. The first baseman injured himself running from first base to second during Friday's loss to the Cubs.