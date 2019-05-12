Pirates' Josh Bell: Monster day at dish
Bell went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run, five RBI, a walk and three runs scored Sunday against the Cardinals.
Bell kicked off the scoring in this one in the first inning with a double to right center, plating two runs. He tied the contest in the seventh by smashing a three-run homer. The 26-year-old has been red hot at the dish of late and has extended his hitting streak to 12 games following Sunday's series finale. Bell also managed to raise his batting average from .299 to .319 following a four-hit performance.
