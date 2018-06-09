Pirates' Josh Bell: Moves down in batting order
Bell will be moved from the cleanup spot "until further notice" according to manager Clint Hurdle, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
During Saturday's game against the Cubs, Bell will be batting sixth and manning first base as he looks to break out of a little slump after starting the month 1-for-20. Hurdle added that this will not be a one day swap and that he wants to see Bell find success outside of his typical cleanup position.
