Pirates' Josh Bell: Moves up in order
Bell has batted leadoff in the last two games, going a combined 1-for-9 with a double and run scored.
Pittsburgh is looking for ways to jumpstart the offense and nothing seems to be working. After falling to a season-low .233 batting average on June 9, Bell has slashed .301/.395/.425 in his last 86 plate appearances. He's hit only five home runs and holds an overall OPS of .709, however. Many envisioned Bell taking over as the face of the franchise following Andrew McCutchen's departure, but things haven't yet clicked for the 25-year-old.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?