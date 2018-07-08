Bell has batted leadoff in the last two games, going a combined 1-for-9 with a double and run scored.

Pittsburgh is looking for ways to jumpstart the offense and nothing seems to be working. After falling to a season-low .233 batting average on June 9, Bell has slashed .301/.395/.425 in his last 86 plate appearances. He's hit only five home runs and holds an overall OPS of .709, however. Many envisioned Bell taking over as the face of the franchise following Andrew McCutchen's departure, but things haven't yet clicked for the 25-year-old.