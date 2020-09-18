site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Josh Bell: Not starting Game 1
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bell is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.
Bell started the past 14 games and has a 1.024 OPS during that stretch, but he'll take a seat for Friday's matinee. Jose Osuna receives the start at first base in Game 1.
