Bell went 0-for-4 against the Dodgers on Tuesday and is batting .160 in his last 50 at-bats since May 20.

The first baseman has totaled only four homers and 32 RBI in 214 at-bats despite batting fourth in the lineup for all of 2018. Surprisingly, the switch-hitter is struggling against right-handed pitching, slashing just .235/.310/.367 after compiling a line of .259/.342/.470 in 2017. Bell's OPS has dropped year-over-year (.800 to .695) while his .133 ISO mirrors his 2016 mark -- well off last season's .211 ISO. Bell has played in 59 of Pittsburgh's first 60 games, and while he might be due for a day off, the team will likely continue to roll with the first baseman on an every-day basis.