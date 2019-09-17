Pirates' Josh Bell: Out again Tuesday
Bell (groin) isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners.
Unsurprisingly, Bell will be held out again Tuesday after suffering a left groin injury Friday night. He's not expected to return to the starting lineup until Pittsburgh's series against Milwaukee at the earliest. Jose Osuna should see time at first base until Bell is cleared to return.
