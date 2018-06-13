Pirates' Josh Bell: Pair of doubles
Bell went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI in Tuesday's 13-8 loss to the Diamondbacks.
There was plenty of offense to go around in this one, and Bell got in on the action with his third three-hit day of the season. The 25-year-old has been an on-base machine since sliding down to sixth in the order, reaching base safely in 11 of 16 plate appearances in that four game span. It's possible he'll move back up to cleanup at some point, but manager Clint Hurdle may be hesitant to tinker with Bell's new spot if it seems to be working.
