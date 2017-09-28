Play

Bell went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Orioles.

He now has 25 homers on the year, leaving Bell one shy of Jason Bay's franchise rookie record. The young switch hitter has faded a bit down the stretch in his first full big-league campaign, but he'll still head into 2018 as a key piece of the Pirates' offense.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast