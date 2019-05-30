Pirates' Josh Bell: Posts three more hits

Bell went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and two runs in a 7-2 victory against the Reds on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old is now on a nine-game hitting streak, which is even more incredible considering he started the month on a 15-game hitting streak. Bell has gone hitless in just one game during May. Also during the month, he is batting .398 with 12 home runs and 30 RBI. Bell has as many home runs in May (with two days still remaining) as he did all of last year. Overall, Bell is batting .345 with 18 home runs, 51 RBI, and 41 runs in 206 at-bats this season. He's slugging an incredible .718.