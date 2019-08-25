Pirates' Josh Bell: Posts three-run homer

Bell went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and two runs in a 14-0 victory against the Reds on Saturday.

Hitting .226 this month, Bell is somewhat limping to the finish line, but he still has 72 extra-base hits and 102 RBI this year. If he can get out of his funk, Bell can still lead the National League in RBI. He is batting .275 with 32 home runs and 86 runs in 465 at-bats this season.