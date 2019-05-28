Pirates' Josh Bell: Posts two more extra-base hits
Bell went 3-for-8 with a double and solo home run during both games of a doubleheader against the Reds on Monday.
With hits in both games, Bell is now on a seven-game hitting streak. He's raised his average to .340, but even more impressively, Bell's slugging .711. That's because he's amassed 18 doubles, 17 home runs and two triples to boot. Bell also has 48 RBI and 39 runs in 197 at-bats, putting himself firmly in the MVP conversation almost one-third of the way through the year.
More News
-
Pirates' Josh Bell: Goes deep for second straight game•
-
Pirates' Josh Bell: Keeps raking in series finale•
-
Pirates' Josh Bell: Another multi-homer game•
-
Pirates' Josh Bell: Extends hitting streak•
-
Pirates' Josh Bell: Smashes two more homers•
-
Pirates' Josh Bell: Hitting streak reaches 13 games•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal