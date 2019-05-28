Pirates' Josh Bell: Posts two more extra-base hits

Bell went 3-for-8 with a double and solo home run during both games of a doubleheader against the Reds on Monday.

With hits in both games, Bell is now on a seven-game hitting streak. He's raised his average to .340, but even more impressively, Bell's slugging .711. That's because he's amassed 18 doubles, 17 home runs and two triples to boot. Bell also has 48 RBI and 39 runs in 197 at-bats, putting himself firmly in the MVP conversation almost one-third of the way through the year.