Pirates' Josh Bell: Provides offense off the bench
Bell collected a pinch-hit triple Sunday against the Phillies.
The triple, his first of the season, gives him three hits in his last 24 at-bats. Pittsburgh starts a six-game homestand Tuesday and Bell will face at least four right-handed starters, against whom the switch hitter holds a career slash line of .270/.346/.461.
