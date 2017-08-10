Pirates' Josh Bell: Reaches 20 homers
Bell went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday's win over the Tigers.
It was his first home run of August and 20th of the year. The pop has been surprising for a player who was better known for his hit tool as a prospect and managed only three homers in 45 games last season. This level of power may not be sustainable, but there is room for growth with the batting average, and improvement there would help offset any power decline.
