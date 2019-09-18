Play

Pirates' Josh Bell: Remains sidelined

Bell (groin) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

It was reported Sunday that Bell would likely be out several days because of his injury, and that has turned out to be true, as he has not taken the field since. It remains to be seen when he will be ready for action again; but until he does, Jose Osuna figures to continue serving as the Pirates' primary first baseman.

