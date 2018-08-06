Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said Sunday that Bell (oblique) is progressing well and has resumed taking light swings, Sarah K. Spencer of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Bell is eligible to return from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, but with the first baseman having yet to perform a full range of baseball activities, it appears he'll require more than the minimum amount of time to recover from the left oblique strain. While Bell remains unavailable, David Freese (forearm) is expected to continue serving as the Pirates' primary first baseman.