Pirates' Josh Bell: Returns to customary spot Friday

Bell will start at first base and bat fourth against the Cardinals on Friday.

The Pirates gave Bell two games off before Thursday's off-day in an effort to snap the 26-year-old out of a protracted slump. Bell is slashing just .209/.318/.429 with nine homers and 37 RBI since the end of May. He has four hits (including two doubles) in six at-bats against Friday starter Dakota Hudson.

More News
Our Latest Stories