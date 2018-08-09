Bell went 0-for-4 with an RBI groundout and walk in Wednesday's win over Colorado.

He stranded three baserunners but made a fine defensive play in the fourth inning against the Rockies. The game was Bell's first since July 27, when he went on the disabled list with an oblique injury. It remains to be seen whether the switch hitter will start Thursday against lefty Andrew Suarez. Bell is hitless in two at-bats with a strikeout versus the southpaw.