Bell went 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Twins.

He has just one extra-base hit in 43 plate appearances thus far in 2020. Furthermore, Bell is batting .224 in his last 459 at-bats, dating back to July of 2019. He's a streaky hitter and could be primed for a strong run, but fantasy owners looking for consistency have been let down by the switch hitter.