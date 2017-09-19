Play

Bell went 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts against Milwaukee on Monday.

He entered the game as a right-handed pinch hitter in the sixth inning, whiffing against southpaw Josh Hader. Bell has four hits in his last 30 at-bats and two extra-base hits in 64 September plate appearances. He's totaled one RBI over the last 13 games despite batting fourth or fifth in the order.

