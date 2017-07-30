Bell is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Bell has gone hitless and tallied six strikeouts at the plate over his past three games and will be granted a day off as the Pirates look to avoid being swept by the Padres to close out the month of July. Jose Osuna will draw the start at first base in his stead.

