Bell is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Tigers.

Bell will take a seat with left-hander Matthew Boyd on the mound for the Tigers, opening up a starting role for Jose Osuna. It's the second time in three games that Bell will hit the bench against a lefty starter, which could become a regular occurrence the rest of the way with the 24-year-old slashing an unremarkable .228/.301/.457 versus southpaws this season.