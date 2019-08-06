Pirates' Josh Bell: Sitting next two games

Bell will head to the bench for the next two games in an effort to get him some rest, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Bell has been slumping at the dish of late, slashing .138/.242/.172 with three RBI over his last eight contests, so the Pirates will give him some time off to regroup. Jose Osuna figures to see time at first base with Bell out of the lineup.

