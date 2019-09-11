Pirates' Josh Bell: Slams 37th homer

Bell went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Tuesday in the Pirates' 5-4 loss to the Giants.

Bell's 37th long ball of the season cut the Pirates' deficit to one in the eighth inning before Giants reliever Shaun Anderson came on to record the final four outs of the night without much drama. Though Bell has seen his prolific power pace slow down in the last couple of months, he's maintained his typical strong plate discipline, reaching base at a .357 clip and striking out in only 17.8 percent of his plate appearances since the All-Star break.