Pirates' Josh Bell: Slow start to spring training
Bell is hitting .192/.241/.385 with one home run, two strikeouts and two walks in 26 spring at-bats.
There's no reason to be alarmed by the slow start for the Pirates' everyday first baseman, given how small the sample size is. Bell could hit cleanup for Pittsburgh all year long, likely sandwiched in between Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco. Since Feb. 1, he is being drafted as the 23rd first baseman off the board in NFBC leagues (188.2 overall), which is a fair representation of his fantasy value for 2018.
More News
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...
-
Twins assets: How Lance Lynn fits
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...