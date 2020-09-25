site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Josh Bell: Smacks eighth homer
RotoWire Staff
Bell went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in the 7-0 win over the Cubs on Thursday.
Batting right-handed, Bell took Kyle Ryan deep to extend the Pirates' lead to 6-0 in the fifth inning. It marked the slugger's eighth long ball and brought him to 21 RBI on the campaign.
