Pirates' Josh Bell: Smashes two more homers
Bell went 2-for-4 with a pair of homers, four RBI and a walk in a 6-2 victory against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
It's still early, but Bell is in the National League MVP conversation right now. With this pair of homers -- one of which was another massive shot more than 450 feet -- he has already matched his 12 home runs from last season in just 167 plate appearances. Bell is also currently on a 14-game hitting streak, during which he's hit .421 with 13 extra-base hits. Overall, Bell is batting .329 with a .692 slugging percentage, 12 home runs, 39 RBI and 27 runs in 146 at-bats.
