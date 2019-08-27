Pirates' Josh Bell: Socks game-tying homer

Bell went 1-for-1 with a solo homer and two walks in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Phillies.

Bell entered the game as a pinch-hitter for starter Joe Musgrove in the seventh inning and was intentionally walked. He then took Hector Neris deep to tie the game in the ninth inning. The breakout slugger is up to 33 homers and 104 RBI alongside a .938 OPS.