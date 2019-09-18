Pirates' Josh Bell: Still hoping to make it back

Bell (groin) will not be available for the rest of the Pirates' current series against the Mariners or their next series against the Brewers, but is still trying to make it back before the season ends, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Pirates don't have any incentive to rush Bell back from his injury, but it appears he is still hoping to make it back in order to end the season on a healthy note add to his career-best total of 116 RBI. Assuming Bell does not play against the Brewers as expected, his next chance to play will come Sept. 24 against the Cubs.