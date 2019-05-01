Bell went 2-for-5 with a walk and a two-run double against the Rangers on Tuesday.

He ranks 10th in the major leagues with an average exit velocity of 94.2 mph -- he finished 97th with an average exit velocity of 90 mph in 2018. Bell leads Pittsburgh in runs (16), doubles (eight), homers (six) and RBI (21). The switch hitter's hitting both left-handed pitching (.870 OPS) and righties (.990 OPS) and is on track to help make fantasy owners forget about his disappointing 2018 campaign.