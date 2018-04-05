Bell went 1-for-4 with his first homer of the season Wednesday against the Twins.

The first baseman is batting .400 in 20 at-bats and has at least one hit in each of Pittsburgh's first five games. Bell has also shown a willingness to run on the basepaths, though he's been thrown out on both of his stolen base attempts. As a rookie last year, he hit only .255 in 159 games. Bell batted .303 in five minor-league campaigns, however, and could provide fantasy owners with a healthy boost in batting average in 2018.