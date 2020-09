Bell went 2-for-6 with a walk and his seventh homer in Monday's doubleheader loss to the Reds.

He's hit three home runs in his last five games. The 28-year-old has also lifted his batting average to .242, the highest its been since Opening Day. Bell is slashing .464/.516/.821 during an eight-game batting streak covering his last 32 plate appearances. He's 6-for-18 with a double and a homer against Tuesday's starter, Michael Lorenzen.